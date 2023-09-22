Why VPF, NPS should be in your retirement portfolio

If the contribution in EPF/VPF is more than ₹2.5 lakh in a year, the interest income on the additional amount gets taxable. For example, if your basic pay is ₹4 lakh per annum and you contribute 100% of your basic pay in EPF/VPF, two accounts will be created. One is for contributions up to ₹2.5 lakh and the other for additional contribution of ₹1.5 lakh. The withdrawal from the first account will be tax free on maturity and the interest earned in the second account will be taxable as per your slab rate. There is no upper limit to invest in NPS by an individual or an employer.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}