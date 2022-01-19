The best time to start an SIP

By starting early, investors have time on their side, which translates into various benefits. One, compounding has a significant impact on their portfolio compared to those who invest for a shorter term. Even if someone starts late and invests more, they will still accumulate a smaller corpus due to missing out on compounding. For instance, a 25-year-old who invests ₹10,000 every month at 12% yearly return will accumulate ₹1.9 crore by the time he turns 50 years of age, while a 35-year-old with an SIP of ₹20,000 will have ₹1 crore. Also take note that the 35-year-old would have invested ₹36 lakh in total, whereas the 25-year-old’s investment amount stands at ₹30 lakh.