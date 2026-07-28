The best way to navigate market volatility? Invest for milestones, not markets

During periods of market volatility such as the current one, retail investors often find themselves glued to portfolio apps, trying to minimize losses and maximize returns. They track headlines, chase sectors in favour, monitor volatility spikes and follow social media tips, often leading to panic selling during market declines or buying into rallies at elevated prices.
Investors in such phases are usually driven by two primary emotions—greed and fear. While acting on these emotions may offer short-term gratification, it often creates a behavioural gap. Investors pull money in or out during corrections instead of staying invested long enough for their portfolios to recover.
The old investment wisdom says markets should move money—not investors. That is where goal-based investing comes in, helping investors avoid this behavioural gap.