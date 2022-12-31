The best & worst performed large cap and mid cap mutual funds of 2022

In order to make a better investment choice at the start of the new year in 2023, long-term equity investors who wish to begin their investments in 2023 might look into the 2022 performance of well-known equity funds, such as large cap and mid cap funds. The market offers over 25 large cap funds and over 30 large cap funds, however, deciding which fund to invest in depends on a variety of factors. A mutual fund's past performance has no influence on its future performance, but looking at the previous performance may give you an insight into high-quality underlying securities that can survive market dynamics in a fund that has been consistently performing well and offering respectable returns in both bull and bear phase of the market. Based on an interview with CA Manish P Hingar, Founder at Fintoo, the spokesperson discussed with Livemint's Vipul Das and highlighted the best and worst performed large cap and mid cap funds of the year 2022 going to end today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}