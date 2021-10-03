The biggest mistakes people make with IRA rollovers

2)Not realizing that when you do an indirect rollover, your workplace plan administrator will usually withhold 20% of your account and send it to the Internal Revenue Service as prepayment of federal-income tax on the distribution. This happens even if you plan to immediately deposit the money in an IRA. (When you file your tax return in April, you will get a refund from the IRS if too much tax was withheld.) So if you want to contribute the same amount that was in your 401(k) to your IRA, you must provide funds from other sources to make up for the amount withheld.