The biggest money mistakes people make in a recession

Don’t believe that this financial crisis will be like the last financial crisis. People have a tendency to anticipate the future based on previous experiences. It’s called a normalcy bias, and it can be financially fatal. Two of the most dangerous investment attitudes in a recession or severe market correction are, “This time is different—the old rules no longer apply," and “This is going to play out like it did the last time around." There are too many variables involved to fully invest in either assumption. For instance, an investor who went to cash when the market dropped 25% in October 1929 was proven wise, as the market sank further and took 25 years to recover. An investor who went to cash when the market dropped 25% in March 2020 missed a rebound only five months later.