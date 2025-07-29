The Bond Boom: New section can be your guide to a balanced portfolio

Indian capital markets are currently experiencing heightened volatility due to global trade realignments and geopolitical shifts. Even though equities have long dominated the headlines, the need for stable, predictable returns has never been more apparent. This is where fixed-income investments, specifically bonds, are emerging as crucial components of well-balanced portfolios.

This growing maturity of the Indian bond market is evident in the numbers. According to data compiled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Indian corporate bond market saw a record issuance of ₹9.9 lakh crore in FY25, which is a 28 per cent increase over the previous year.

To help you navigate this market, Livemint has introduced Bond Street, a specialised Bonds section under Market, powered by IndiaBonds. This dedicated space has been designed to be your comprehensive guide to the world of bond investing, as it empowers you with all the resources you need for the fixed income category.

“With Bond Street, Livemint deepens its commitment to empowering investors with timely, insightful coverage of fixed income markets – both in India and globally. In today’s volatile environment, as investors seek to navigate the challenges of rising interest rates, geopolitical risks, and economic uncertainty, this marks a crucial step in expanding informed portfolio diversification for our readers,” said Binoy Prabhakar, Chief Content Officer, Hindustan Times Digital.

Whats Inside Bond Street In this section, you can stay abreast with the latest developments in the bond market, including new issuances, policy changes, and expert analysis in Bond News. You can also find out more about different kinds of bonds available in India in Explore Bonds or go to Videos to get access to a curated series of AV material demystifying financial concepts like ‘What are Corporate Bonds?’ or ‘Mutual Funds and Bonds: The Perfect Duo’.

“We at IndiaBonds are excited to join hands with MINT in a strategic alliance to drive awareness, education, and access around Bonds. This alliance strengthens our commitment to making the fixed income category mainstream and relatable to the national investor base. MINT is among India's most respected and premium business publications, known for its sharp insights and credible journalism,” said Vishal Goenka, Co-Founder, IndiaBonds.

He added, “The Indian bond market remains one of the final frontiers for financial inclusion and through this collaboration, we hope to strengthen the content ecosystem and education for bond investments.”

Learning About Fixed Income Livemint’s partnership with IndiaBonds also offers you access to an exclusive learning platform, Bond University, to offer insights on the fundamentals of bond investing. There is a weekly feature, Bond of the Week, which introduces you to a new bond category every week with a detailed analysis of its features, risks, and potential returns. Further, the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section offers quick answers to common queries that you may have about this asset class.

So, whether you are a seasoned investor or someone just starting out your journey into the world of bond investing, this new section can become your invaluable resource bank. Explore how bonds can add the diversification you need in your investment portfolio by visiting the new section today! Click here to find out more.