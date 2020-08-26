The burden of bundled loans is heavier

Lenders do stand to gain in some situations. Typically, in such cases, the insurer takes the premiums for the whole tenure upfront; the term of the policy and the loan is usually the same. If the customer doesn’t want to pay the premium upfront, the lender pays it and adds the cost to the loan and earns interest. When a customer prepays the home loan, the policy ceases to exist. “Lenders have a clause in the contract with the insurer, whereby the partner pays back the residual premium to the bank, and not to the customer," said Gaurav Gupta, CEO, Myloancare, a marketplace for financial products.