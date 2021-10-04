The case for debt passives: Focusing on fixed income

Now, passive is not an unfamiliar word and there isn’t a day when I am not asked about “active vs passive". Passive has always, in the Indian context, however, alluded to equity, in the context of disappearing alpha. While that debate over alpha in equities can continue well beyond the word count of this article, if there is one asset class that is suited for passive, it’s fixed income. For one, in fixed income, consumers care about simplicity, the number one benefit of passive funds. Second, costs matter more in fixed income, where 10 bps count, particularly in a low interest rate regime. And finally, if we dig into the fixed income products that have been successful in mutual funds, they happen to be passive—fixed maturity plans (FMPs) that were closed ended buy-and-hold funds, and rolldown funds (buy-and-hold strategies usually run in existing open-ended funds). The flexi-cap equity equivalent in bond funds, the dynamic bond category which has an active mandate, is small in size.

