The case for priority distribution model in AIFs

One could argue that the use of the priority distribution model in AIFs is imperative for commercial reasons. For one, this model affords the flexibility to investment managers to create bespoke, complex transaction structures to accommodate the needs of a diversified range of investors, each with a different risk appetite, in order to amass a larger and resilient pool of capital. A priority distribution waterfall is central to the distressed assets industry because it accommodates the stakeholders’ varied ability to absorb risk. This philosophy is also reflected in the framework put in place by the central bank under its Reserve Bank of India (Securitisation of standard assets) directions, 2021, which acknowledges senior and junior tranche of pass-through certificates.