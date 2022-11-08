The case for switching to electric scooters

However, the same cannot be said to be true for others who may be looking to adopt a greener lifestyle and are regular shoppers. Take kitchen items for instance. Food wraps, natural dishwash liquid, disposable garbage bags, glass storage containers, etc., cost 2x-4x of their conventional counterparts (see graphic). It can be argued that prices of these items are not prohibitively expensive, if considered as standalone expenditure. For instance, a beeswax food wrap costs about ₹480 and can be reused multiple times. Or, six pieces of glass containers with a shelf life of 2-3 years are priced at ₹500, which is less than a movie outing for two people costs. However, since these items are used and purchased regularly, the extra cost can add up overtime.