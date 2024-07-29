Money
Missed opportunity of 4 June's correction: The case for tokenising mutual funds
Rasmeet Kohli , Pradiptarathi Panda 5 min read 29 Jul 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Summary
- Tokenisation of mutual funds could have prevented the missed opportunity of 4 June, when investors tried to invest lumpsum amounts in mutual fund schemes when the markets had dipped. They were allocated the units on 5 June, when the prices had recovered by 3-4%.
Readers may recall the 4 June market crash when investors took advantage of the fall in prices and invested lumpsum amounts in mutual fund schemes?
