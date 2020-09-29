The change we want is also the change we resist

The answer to the naysayers is even more reform. Even more markets. Even more choices on the ground. Free markets work when the road rules are created keeping in mind the voiceless rather than the rich lobbyists. The three bills are now Acts with the President of India giving his nod, but the noise over what these changes seek to do drowns out the substance of the reform. Very simply, now the Indian farmers will be able to choose to whom they sell and at what price. Some agri produce was shackled by the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) into selling only in the regulated mandis at declared prices. The new law does not take away the earlier mandis, but simply allows the farmer to choose if he would like to sell to somebody else at some other price. The second Act removes the threat of the dreaded “hoarding" charge being used to rent-seek even when the intent was storage and not hoarding. India can’t have good storage facilities in agri-business if the old hoarding rules could be interpreted on the ground to harass and rent-seek. The third Act allows farmers to sign contracts with firms to do contract farming. Read bit.ly/3i5UnfT to understand the contents of the Acts better.