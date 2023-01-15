The changes in Sebi’s complaints redressal system

To streamline the investor grievance process, Sebi has mandated that investors should first file the complaint with the respective intermediary/listed company and then escalate it to the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs). Further, if the complaint is not redressed/rejected or if the investor is not satisfied with the outcome; they can file a complaint with Sebi. The regulator has further strengthened this mechanism by defining redressal timelines at each level, ensuring accountability of various decision makers. The step-up approach of grievance redressal would certainly result in injecting responsibility among investors. Overall, it would lead to optimum utilization of regulatory resources and result in effective redressal of investor grievances.