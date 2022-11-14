The classic 60-40 investment strategy falls apart. ‘There’s no place to hide.’

Investors in a U.S. government bond are virtually certain to be paid their principal back when the bond matures. But before then, the bond’s value can fluctuate wildly—especially in the case of a bond that has many years before maturity. An investor holding a hypothetical older bond with a $100 face value and 1% coupon, or annual interest rate, that matures in seven years would get far less than $100 if she sold that bond today. That’s because the newest seven-year Treasury was recently issued with a coupon of 4%. To compensate for her bond coming with a much smaller coupon, the investor would have to sell at a lower price.

