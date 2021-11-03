The coming disruption over card tokenization

Tokenization as a concept is not new in India, said Shailesh Paul, head, merchant sales and acquiring and CyberSource, India and South Asia, Visa. “There are two types of approved tokenization. One is device tokenization, which was approved by RBI in 2019, under which, say if I have an NFC (near field communication) powered smartphone, I can embed a token in it and use it for tap and pay transactions." Wearables, laptops and desktops are also included under this framework.

