The complex task of reporting foreign income

The enactment of the Black Money Act in 2015 instituted a notable makeover in income tax returns (ITR) to envelop extensive disclosures capturing details of foreign assets and income, making the intent loud and clear.

The I-T department, with an aim to deter persons from evading tax or parking funds abroad and enable repatriation of funds stashed abroad, has designed an efficacious reporting mechanism in the ITR itself, for tracking offshore income and assets of a resident taxpayer. The spree of changes to ITR forms has on the one hand assured finer details of taxpayer’s assets and income, and on the other hand given heebie-jeebies to taxpayers.

A resident taxpayer holding foreign assets or foreign interest at any time during the relevant accounting period needs to necessarily disclose the same in the ITR form. Therefore, a foreign asset or interest held even for a single day during the year triggers the reporting requirement. The stipulation applies only to ‘ordinary residents’ and hence, is a big sigh of relief for ‘not ordinarily residents’ and ‘non-residents’. The income tax laws make ITR filing mandatory for individual taxpayers who may albeit not be required to file ITR due to income being below basic exemption limit, if one is a ‘beneficial owner’ or is a ‘beneficiary’ of any foreign asset or foreign financial interest.

The ITR earmarks a separate section ‘Schedule FA’ to capture details of possible variants of foreign assets, foreign interests and corresponding income derived therefrom by a resident taxpayer. The Schedule, however, does not feature in ITR 1 and ITR 4, which could land certain taxpayers in a quandary. For instance, an individual having only salary income (not more than ₹50 lakh) may be of the opinion that he is compliant by filing ITR 1 only to discover that the ITR form chosen could be incorrect if he holds foreign assets. Thus, a taxpayer holding foreign assets should get to grips with and be diligent while selecting the applicable ITR form, to avoid wrong return form, being seen as filing non-compliance.

Schedule FA deviates from the ‘financial year’ concept and makes references to assets held during the accounting period, to address concerns where foreign jurisdictions hosting the asset/account adopt a FY other than the India FY (i.e. 1 April to 31 March).

The Schedule is designed in a comprehensive manner and solicits details of foreign depository accounts and foreign custodial accounts held by a taxpayer along with peak balances during the period. Investments in foreign equity and debt, overseas immovable property are some facets that would come to one’s mind impromptu and form part of the disclosure requirement.

Financial interest in a foreign entity whether as an agent, nominee or attorney is also embraced by the Schedule. Having a signing authority in a foreign bank account also subjects a resident assessee to such reporting.

A crucial aspect is conversion of value of foreign assets and income into the reporting currency (INR). Values in Schedule FA are required to be disclosed after converting them into Indian currency by applying the “SBI telegraphic transfer buying rate" of foreign currency as on the date of peak balance in the account or on date of investment or closing date of accounting period.

Due to its extensive nature, taxpayers could tend to miss minute disclosures in Schedule FA, making it incomplete and this could be seen as a non-disclosure, though unintentional. The rigours of penal consequences which again emanate from the Black Money Act are far reaching and include a tax liability at flat rate of 30% of the value of undisclosed foreign asset or income and additionally, a penalty of three times of the tax so computed.

Disclosure in Schedule FA does not absolve the taxpayer from encapsulating same details under other sections of the ITR, even at the cost of duplication. For instance, shares held in an unlisted foreign company should be separately disclosed in the ‘General’ section of ITR form as well. Individuals misapprehend such disclosure requirement which may result in inconsistencies in reporting. In addition, where the total income of an individual exceeds ₹50 lakh, disclosure of foreign assets in Schedule AL needs reiteration. The multitudinous reporting requirements for foreign assets and income warrant not just a one-time data collation activity at the time of return filing but requires the taxpayer to be meticulous in tracking variations in their foreign asset and income profile throughout the year. Though painstaking, no aspect can be ruled out as trivial and diligence is the key to insulate from unintended punitive consequences.

Sandeep Jhunjhunwala is partner, Nangia Andersen LLP. This column was co-authored by Amita Jivrajani and Abhishek Mehta.

