The complex task of reporting foreign income

Disclosure in Schedule FA does not absolve the taxpayer from encapsulating same details under other sections of the ITR, even at the cost of duplication. For instance, shares held in an unlisted foreign company should be separately disclosed in the ‘General’ section of ITR form as well. Individuals misapprehend such disclosure requirement which may result in inconsistencies in reporting. In addition, where the total income of an individual exceeds ₹50 lakh, disclosure of foreign assets in Schedule AL needs reiteration. The multitudinous reporting requirements for foreign assets and income warrant not just a one-time data collation activity at the time of return filing but requires the taxpayer to be meticulous in tracking variations in their foreign asset and income profile throughout the year. Though painstaking, no aspect can be ruled out as trivial and diligence is the key to insulate from unintended punitive consequences.