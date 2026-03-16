Some months ago, a friend called me—relieved and exhausted in equal measure. His mother had just completed a long cancer treatment.
A ₹38 lakh hospital bill—and the top-up claim that took months
SummaryTop-up policies are a cost-effective way to boost health insurance cover, but deductibles, paperwork and insurer coordination can complicate claims.
Some months ago, a friend called me—relieved and exhausted in equal measure. His mother had just completed a long cancer treatment.
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