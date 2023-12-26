The concept of distributor’s alpha and what it means to investors
A distributor also helps the investor stay invested or exit when the time is right.
In investment circles, the concept of “alpha" is well known and discussed. It basically refers to outperformance of a fund relative to its underlying index and alpha is what fund managers are usually tracked on. There is a lot of data on this metric and lots of statistics on other metrics derived from this one as well. However, I would like to draw your attention to another alpha which is not very well known and hardly ever discussed, which is the distributors or advisor’s alpha. Let me explain!