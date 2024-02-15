The concept of moat in business and using it for investing advantage
Summary
- The term economic moat was popularized by Warren Buffet. He has the knack of picking up fundamentally good businesses that have the ability to maintain competitive edge.
The medieval concept of moat is relevant in today’s world, for identifying businesses that have a significant competitive advantage. In medieval ages, some castles or forts would dig a trench around, and fill it with water. It would provide the competitive advantage as the moat makes it that much difficult for invaders. The analogy is, businesses that have a competitive advantage, that is expected to stay for long, have something akin to a moat around a castle. To understand the concept, let us say you start a fruit juice business. You discover that if you procure stock of fruits in bulk, it gives you a cost advantage. However, this is not moat. It is moat when you discover a technology that enables you to extract more juice out of the fruits, or do a better level of product customization that is not easy for competition to emulate.