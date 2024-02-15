The concept of moat in business and using it for investing advantage

The medieval concept of moat is relevant in today’s world, for identifying businesses that have a significant competitive advantage. In medieval ages, some castles or forts would dig a trench around, and fill it with water. It would provide the competitive advantage as the moat makes it that much difficult for invaders. The analogy is, businesses that have a competitive advantage, that is expected to stay for long, have something akin to a moat around a castle. To understand the concept, let us say you start a fruit juice business. You discover that if you procure stock of fruits in bulk, it gives you a cost advantage. However, this is not moat. It is moat when you discover a technology that enables you to extract more juice out of the fruits, or do a better level of product customization that is not easy for competition to emulate.