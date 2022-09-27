The content ecosystem might witness a shift from the ‘9 to 5’ work culture: Survey

The survey which aimed to understand sentiments of creators saw participation from over 1,000 of them across the content ecosystem - writers, graphic designers, UX/UI Designers, content & video editor, etc. The survey saw active participation from tier 2 & 3 cities followed by metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: With the advent of technological advancements, there may be a shift away from 9 to 5 work culture, according to a survey by Pepper Content, a SaaS-based full-stack content marketplace. About 52% of respondents believe that times are good for a "side hustle’, and revamping working models of industries at large.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: With the advent of technological advancements, there may be a shift away from 9 to 5 work culture, according to a survey by Pepper Content, a SaaS-based full-stack content marketplace. About 52% of respondents believe that times are good for a "side hustle’, and revamping working models of industries at large.
The survey which aimed to understand sentiments of creators saw participation from over 1,000 of them across the content ecosystem - writers, graphic designers, UX/UI Designers, content & video editor, etc. The survey saw active participation from tier 2 & 3 cities followed by metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.
The survey which aimed to understand sentiments of creators saw participation from over 1,000 of them across the content ecosystem - writers, graphic designers, UX/UI Designers, content & video editor, etc. The survey saw active participation from tier 2 & 3 cities followed by metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.
Below are some of the key insights from the survey:
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
About 73% of the respondents who participated in the survey were content writers, dominating the content ecosystem, followed by content editors and graphic designers. About 58% of respondents expressed that their ethics need to align with the brand they work for. While answering “why freelance", 49% of the respondents attributed the preference to flexible work timings. About 30% of respondents opined that those with a knack for advertisement and marketing could make it big as a freelancer as it is one of the most lucrative fields.
61% of the respondent said that their past work experience as part of the brand’s marketing team is improving the customer experience of the product.
Rishabh Shekhar, Co-Founder, Pepper Content, said, “With a vision to democratize the access to financial stability in the freelancing space, Pepper Content is amalgamating its tech expertise with the content creator’s passion at heart. While there have been a lot of conversations around what brands need in today’s time, through this data survey, we wanted to understand which direction the creators want to take to stir the industry’s growth along with their sentiments on the ecosystem’s evolution. In fact, we have recently launched an initiative called Pepperpreneur where freelancers earn a commission by helping us collaborate with organizations from their network that require content solutions. We are very excited to see how more and more people are moving away from the 9 to 5 mentality in order to make their side hustle, their main hustle."