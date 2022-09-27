The content ecosystem might witness a shift from the ‘9 to 5’ work culture: Survey

Rishabh Shekhar, Co-Founder, Pepper Content, said, “With a vision to democratize the access to financial stability in the freelancing space, Pepper Content is amalgamating its tech expertise with the content creator’s passion at heart. While there have been a lot of conversations around what brands need in today’s time, through this data survey, we wanted to understand which direction the creators want to take to stir the industry’s growth along with their sentiments on the ecosystem’s evolution. In fact, we have recently launched an initiative called Pepperpreneur where freelancers earn a commission by helping us collaborate with organizations from their network that require content solutions. We are very excited to see how more and more people are moving away from the 9 to 5 mentality in order to make their side hustle, their main hustle."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}