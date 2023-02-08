The convenience of investing comes with costs attached
Cheap smartphones and the internet have led to the rise of financial influencers
Why do we invest money? To ensure that it grows and over a period of time beats the rate of inflation. At the same time, one needs to ensure that the capital amount invested is protected. So, while generating a return on capital is very important, one shouldn’t forget the importance of return of capital as well.