The convenience of investing comes with costs attached

In the last few years, investing has become very convenient. We have come a long way from standing in a line to invest in a new initial public offering of a company or a new fund offer of a mutual fund. We have also moved on from the time when our mutual fund agent had to come and visit us to get our signatures on forms, to invest as well as to sell. Now buying stocks and mutual funds can be automated on an app. One can also buy and sell in a few seconds. This applies to stock futures and options as well. This explains the massive increase in the number of active traders between 2018-19 and 2021-22 and the massive increase in demat accounts as well.