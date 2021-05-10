‘The core of NJ AMC’s offering will be rule-based products’

Our focus is on offering products that are differentiated at their very core. Non-active investing has two large subsets: passive and rule-based. The former replicates popular indexes. The latter, which is also called smart beta and other similar names, works by identifying portfolio attributes that contribute to performance based on an analysis of past data, devising rules that allow a portfolio to benefit from these attributes and finally, using these rules to invest. There is no human discretion at the investment stage, which eliminates all human biases. And since this is completely different from any active investment methodology, it offers a diversification opportunity to investors.