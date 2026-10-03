The corporate insurance trap: Relying solely on your company’s health cover is a bad idea; here’s why

Your office health insurance may feel like enough protection. A ₹10 lakh cover sounds reassuring when your employer pays the premium. But depending entirely on this benefit can leave you exposed.

Corporate policies can offer useful benefits, including cashless hospital treatment and family coverage. Some also cover existing illnesses without waiting periods. These benefits make employer insurance valuable, but they do not guarantee lifelong protection.

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The biggest weakness is its connection with your job. Losing your job, taking a long break or retiring can end your health insurance cover. Moving to another company without insurance benefits creates the same problem. Medical needs, however, do not stop when employment ends.

Buying personal insurance later can become harder and more expensive. Older applicants may face higher premiums, medical checks and waiting periods for existing illnesses. It mentions waiting periods ranging from two to four years. This can leave families struggling when they need treatment most.

Even ₹10 lakh may fall short during a major hospital stay. Some bypass surgeries and specialised cancer treatments can cost ₹8 lakh to ₹15 lakh.

Room charges, doctors' fees, intensive care and consumables can increase the bill. A large coverage amount does not automatically mean every expense gets paid.

Policy conditions can also raise your share of the costs. Some corporate plans limit the daily room charge in the health coverage. Choosing a costlier room may trigger deductions beyond the difference in room price. This can leave you paying more of the hospital bill out of pocket.

Some plans also include a clause requiring you to share claim costs. Such contributions range from 10% to 20%. Understanding these conditions matters as much as checking the total cover amount.

Changing jobs can create another gap. Your next employer's policy may not start immediately after you join. There could be possible activation delays of 30 to 90 days. Without personal cover, an emergency during this period could fall to you.

Retirement brings a similar risk, often as medical needs rise. Paying hospital bills from retirement savings can damage years of planning. Building independent cover earlier helps reduce dependence on employment benefits.

Buy your policy Buying a personal family policy worth ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh is a wise step. Adding a ₹50 lakh super top-up with a ₹5 lakh deductible is another smart move. This means the additional cover starts after the specified spending threshold is reached.

Keep your corporate policy as a useful support. But build personal protection that continues beyond your current job. Your family's medical safety should not depend entirely on your employment status.