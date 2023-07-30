How long does it take for doctors to recover the cost of medical studies?

They were recognized as covid warriors during the pandemic, for fighting to save lives sometimes at the cost of their own. It is a noble profession but becoming a doctor is no easy feat. The journey is costly and the duration very long. It takes a minimum of three years to get a degree in India. But, engineering courses take up four years and medical studies even more. They last five-and-a-half years, including a year of internship. One can register as a doctor and start practising right after completing MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery). But most medicos then prefer to do their postgraduation—either MS (master of surgery) or MD (doctor of medicine), specializing in a chosen field for a period of three years. Some doctors also have to mandatorily enrol for rural service, either for one or two years, before their postgraduation. This implies that their careers can take off only after a minimum 10 years once they gain admission to a medical college.

