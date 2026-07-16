The debt-free trap: Why shunning all forms of credit can actually stunt your financial growth

Living entirely debt-free sounds like the ultimate financial milestone. No monthly payments, no interest charges, and zero money-induced anxiety. However, the reality of building long-term wealth is far more nuanced. Shunning all forms of credit is not only highly impractical for most, but it can actually stunt your financial growth.
Before you vow to never borrow another rupee, here is a realistic look at how to make debt work for you—not against you.
Treating all debt as an equal enemy is a costly financial mistake. The impact of borrowing depends entirely on what the money is used for:
It is a common instinct to throw every spare rupee at a home loan to wipe it out. However, the math tells a different story.
If your home loan interest rate is 7% but a diversified investment portfolio (like index funds) historically returns 9% to 10%, rushing to pay off the mortgage means you are leaving money on the table. Keeping the low-interest loan and investing your surplus cash often yields a higher net worth over time.
Before committing to a strictly cash-only existence, consider the trade-offs:
The goal shouldn't be zero debt; it should be highly managed, strategic debt. You can enjoy the benefits of a debt-free lifestyle on consumer goods while utilising low-interest loans to build wealth.
If you are currently struggling with high-interest liabilities, choose a repayment framework that aligns with your personality:
Ultimately, financial success comes down to three rules: draw a strict boundary between good and bad debt, keep your total debt-to-income ratio below 36%, and build robust financial habits—like autopay and automated savings—that rely on reliable systems rather than raw willpower.
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