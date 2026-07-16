The debt-free trap: Why shunning all forms of credit can actually stunt your financial growth

Before you vow to never borrow another rupee, here is a realistic look at how to make debt work for you—not against you.

Livemint
Published16 Jul 2026, 08:26 PM IST
Treating all debt as an equal enemy is a costly financial mistake.
Treating all debt as an equal enemy is a costly financial mistake.

Living entirely debt-free sounds like the ultimate financial milestone. No monthly payments, no interest charges, and zero money-induced anxiety. However, the reality of building long-term wealth is far more nuanced. Shunning all forms of credit is not only highly impractical for most, but it can actually stunt your financial growth.

Before you vow to never borrow another rupee, here is a realistic look at how to make debt work for you—not against you.

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Treating all debt as an equal enemy is a costly financial mistake. The impact of borrowing depends entirely on what the money is used for:

  • Good Debt: This includes home loans (which secure appreciating assets) and education loans (which act as an investment in your future earning potential). It can also include low-interest borrowing used to fund high-yielding investments.
  • Bad Debt: This includes high-interest credit card balances, personal loans for gadgets or vacations, and borrowing to fund lifestyle inflation. These loans finance depreciating assets and actively drain your net worth.

Why prepaying your mortgage early could cost you

It is a common instinct to throw every spare rupee at a home loan to wipe it out. However, the math tells a different story.

If your home loan interest rate is 7% but a diversified investment portfolio (like index funds) historically returns 9% to 10%, rushing to pay off the mortgage means you are leaving money on the table. Keeping the low-interest loan and investing your surplus cash often yields a higher net worth over time.

Weighing the reality of zero-debt life

Before committing to a strictly cash-only existence, consider the trade-offs:

  • The Pros: You gain absolute financial peace of mind. Without interest fees or late penalties eroding your monthly income, your mental health and stress levels improve dramatically.
  • The Cons: You risk damaging your credit profile. Because payment history accounts for 35% of your credit score, having no debt means having no credit history—making it incredibly difficult to secure a loan if an emergency arises. Furthermore, without a credit cushion, unexpected expenses must be paid entirely out of your liquid savings, straining your emergency fund.

Smart debt strategy: Wealth over willpower

The goal shouldn't be zero debt; it should be highly managed, strategic debt. You can enjoy the benefits of a debt-free lifestyle on consumer goods while utilising low-interest loans to build wealth.

  • Utilise Sinking Funds: Instead of financing gadgets, cars, or holidays, save cash in dedicated accounts beforehand. This allows you to earn interest on your savings instead of paying interest to a bank.
  • Enforce the 36% Rule: Ensure your total monthly debt obligations (including housing) never exceed 28% to 36% of your gross monthly income.
  • Ban Consumer Debt: If you cannot buy a lifestyle asset with cash today, you cannot afford it. Full stop.

Also Read | SBI MF's four-point plan to double AUM to ₹26 trillion

4 ways to escape the debt cycle

If you are currently struggling with high-interest liabilities, choose a repayment framework that aligns with your personality:

  1. Debt Avalanche: Pay off the highest-interest debt first. This is the most mathematically efficient method and saves the most money.
  2. Debt Snowball: Pay off the smallest balances first. This prioritises psychological "quick wins" to build momentum.
  3. Debt Consolidation: Combine multiple high-interest debts into a single loan with a lower, fixed interest rate to simplify payments.
  4. Balance Transfer: Move high-interest credit card debt to a promotional 0% or low-interest card to halt interest accumulation while you aggressively pay down the principal.

Three rules for mastering leverage

Ultimately, financial success comes down to three rules: draw a strict boundary between good and bad debt, keep your total debt-to-income ratio below 36%, and build robust financial habits—like autopay and automated savings—that rely on reliable systems rather than raw willpower.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

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