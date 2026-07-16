The debt-free trap: Why shunning all forms of credit can actually stunt your financial growth

The Pros: You gain absolute financial peace of mind. Without interest fees or late penalties eroding your monthly income, your mental health and stress levels improve dramatically.

The Cons: You risk damaging your credit profile. Because payment history accounts for 35% of your credit score, having no

debt

means having no credit history—making it incredibly difficult to secure a loan if an emergency arises. Furthermore, without a credit cushion, unexpected expenses must be paid entirely out of your liquid savings, straining your emergency fund.