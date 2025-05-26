The Dhandho Investor: 5 timeless lessons from Mohnish Pabrai’s low-risk investing strategy

As the Indian equity markets continue their growth journey, investors in the country are revisiting the principles of value investing amid volatile equity markets and global uncertainties.
Mohnish Pabrai’s iconic book, ‘The Dhandho Investor’ remains a favourable resource in this regard, laying down a pragmatic, low risk strategy deeply rooted in traditional Gujarati business thinking. ‘Dhandho’ basically signifying ‘business.’
The philosophy of the book focuses on minimising downside risk while ensuring that the returns potential is maximised, thus making it particularly significant to conservative long term investors.
Mohnish Pabrai is an Indian American investor, author and philanthropist. He is the founder and managing partner of Pabrai Investment Funds. This fund has been modelled after Warren Buffett’s partnerships and basic thesis of value investing.
Known for its exceptional repute and consistent performance, Pabrai has delivered impressive returns over the years. He is also the author of this immensely admired book, ‘The Dhandho Investor’ which was first published in 2007 and an active contributor to education focused philanthropy.
Therefore, investors and professionals navigating an increasingly complex financial landscape can refer to Pabrai’s ‘Dhandho’ framework and learn from his time tested eternal wisdom.
Hence, by staying focused on risk management, value driven investing individuals can cultivate resilient portfolios aligned with long term wealth generation.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
