The different types of cryptocurrency wallets you can use

What are the risks? Online or web wallets are the most susceptible to online attacks and scams. If you use crypto exchanges, you need to be sure that you can trust them with your assets. Do your research and look out for instances of past security breaches. Cold wallets are safer from online attacks and hacking, but put the responsibility entirely on you. If you damage or lose your hardware cold wallet and don’t remember or have another copy of your paper wallet containing your recovery seed words, you may lose your crypto forever.