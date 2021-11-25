The diversification benefit in global Reits

When we think about Reits and real estate, we really think about them as a hybrid between a bond and a stock. So, they have bond-like qualities because they have a dividend. But that’s not fixed like a bond. The dividend can grow over time as a real estate company increases rents. So, your rent would increase by inflation every year, and that gets passed down to the dividend which is growing by inflation. Beyond that, the equity-light components, especially when you are talking about shorter lease duration, they can all reset rents very quickly, and participate in equity like growth as a result of that. When you think about it that way, you should expect for long periods of time, the returns to be in excess of bonds and closer to equities. Historically, over long periods, they have averaged about 10% annualized returns (in dollar terms) within the global Reit space.