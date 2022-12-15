‘The Eighty Twenty Investor’ Arun Kumar and his investment insights11 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2022, 10:31 PM IST
FundsIndia’s Arun Kumar invests in 5-6 funds at the overall portfolio level, and doesn’t try to time the markets.
From starting his blog, ‘The Eighty Twenty Investor’ in 2015, Arun Kumar, head of research at FundsIndia, is set to publish his investment insights in a book next year. He believes that investing is all about focusing on the “20% that drives 80% of the results".