‘The Eighty Twenty Investor’ Arun Kumar and his investment insights

I look at good fund managers. Since I have had the experience of interacting with many of them, I know their thought process. So, when they underperform, I tend to go big on them. But the one time where I moved away from this strategy was with international funds. One, I wanted to diversify, and two, these funds had been doing extremely well and the growth story was there. So, they did not tick my usual criteria of underperformance. But I thought this has gone on for a long time, so maybe there are gaps in my understanding. So, I started a SIP in 2019. But that has not played out as well as I expected so far. So, probably I entered at the top, or maybe it will take another three more years to figure out if I was right or wrong. But I think my recent investments in these funds should work out well over the next 2-3 years.