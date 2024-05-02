The evolution of bond investment in India: Sachetization and its implications

In recent years, the concept of "sachetization" has been gaining momentum in India's financial markets. Commenting on this trend, Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), recently said "We know the entire story about how the shampoo market in India exploded when it moved from bottles to sachets and people could afford to buy a ₹1 sachet or ₹2 sachet of shampoo, but could never have afforded to buy ₹100 bottle, the market just exploded". Its heartening to see what happened in consumer goods is now getting replicated in financial markets as well. The new entrant in this trend are—bonds.