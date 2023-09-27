How India’s MF ecosystem has evolved since the 90s

Mint spoke to some industry veterans to understand how the MF ecosystem has evolved since the 90s. MF distributors were then called Independent Financial Advisers (IFAs) and could earn heavy commissions in the form of annual charges, entry load, exit load and initial issue expenses. The last was levied during the launch of a new fund— an initial public offering as it was known then. Now, it is a new fund offering. Asset management companies (AMCs) could charge an initial issue expense of up to 6%. This would take care of their expenses and the commissions as well. The entry and exit load commissions could both be as high as 7% and distributors got a part of this as well. To be sure, an entry load is charged when an investor buys a fund and an exit load is charged when an investor sells it.