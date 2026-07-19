The F&O trap inside the barracks: How army officers are losing crores chasing the next trade

For nearly three years, an Army officer measured his days not by drills or field exercises, but by candlestick charts.
It began in 2022, when a college friend persuaded him to try futures and options (F&O) trading. The officer, who wished to remain anonymous, opened a trading account with ₹10,000. YouTube videos turned chart patterns into seemingly simple rules. His first few trades earned him close to ₹80,000 in profits.
Three years later, he was sitting on ₹48 lakh in losses.
The losses accumulated slowly. A government salary of over ₹1 lakh arrived every month, giving him the liquidity to keep trading. And every loss came with the belief that the next trade would recover what the previous one had wiped out.