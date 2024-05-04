The Fall Guy: Valuable money lessons from Ryan Gosling's new film
The film ‘The Fall Guy’ features non-stop action and witty repartee, paying homage to unsung heroes who perform stunts. It also highlights the importance of giving credit to those who support your financial journey.
There’s chemistry that sets the hero literally on fire. Witty repartee through the film that will make you smile as you munch on popcorn (cheese and caramel for me!). There’s non-stop action (and not CGI) that will make your jaws drop (watch out for the popcorn!). And yes it is perhaps a coincidence that the film was released on International Labour Day, but what a glorious coincidence!