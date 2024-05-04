The film ‘The Fall Guy’ features non-stop action and witty repartee, paying homage to unsung heroes who perform stunts. It also highlights the importance of giving credit to those who support your financial journey.

There’s chemistry that sets the hero literally on fire. Witty repartee through the film that will make you smile as you munch on popcorn (cheese and caramel for me!). There’s non-stop action (and not CGI) that will make your jaws drop (watch out for the popcorn!). And yes it is perhaps a coincidence that the film was released on International Labour Day, but what a glorious coincidence! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What happens when a stuntman to a superstar has a crush on the cinematographer? Colt Seavers (the irrepressible Ryan Gosling) has fallen off buildings, crashed cars, been burnt and more for superstar Tom Ryder (played with superb arrogance by Aaron Taylor-Johnson). But after a back breaking fall, he goes into hiding. Colt is called back to Sydney by Gail Meyers - the successful producer of most of Tom Ryder films - by telling Colt that this was Jody Moreno’s first film as a director. Tom has had a crush on Jody forever. Jody Moreno is played by the gorgeous Emily Blunt.

What follows Colt is non stop fun! A missing superstar, filming of awesome action sequences for the film, a dead body, and yes some high octane romance, of course! What money lessons can this film about filmmaking teach you smart investors?Also Read: Tortured Poets Department: 5 valuable money lessons from Taylor Swift’s new album {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Give credit where credit’s due Director David Leitch has helped create John Wick, directed Bullet Train and Atomic Bomb. In this ode to unsung heroes the director makes a big point. In a world where big action stars are always claiming that they do their own stunts, the real men and women who perform those stunts are never given any credit and there’s no Oscar for the death-defying stunts we enjoy on the big screen. By making The Fall Guy, the director is not just paying homage to the people behind the scenes in the movies. And what a fun ride it is!

Even the smartest of investors cannot build an awesome portfolio all on their own. There’s a portfolio manager who handles the details for you, gives you timely advice and even guides you when things don’t go too well. Plus you have friends who offer tips and share information with you. Perhaps a family member who pushed you into beginning your financial journey. As a salute to the unsung heroes in your financial life, this film reminds you to give credit where credit is due. Acknowledge the team that helps you grow. And give them thanks!Also Read: Baby Reindeer on Netflix: Unveiling the hidden money lessons every viewer needs

Laugh your way to the bank The band KISS’s song ‘I was made for lovin' you’ covered by YUNGBLUD plays like an anthem throughout the film. The song works for the romance between the lead stars, and also for the action you will see on the screen. Plus, the film is full of references to things like Comic Con (and the desperate need to be in Hall H, which if full, guarantees a good opening for a film), the inside jokes to badly behaved stars and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You will have a great laugh if you are in the know. Just as in your financial life, you will go laughing all the way to the bank if you have relevant information. Keep yourself updated with all the happenings in the financial world, read up on everything that is relevant, and thrive as the song says, ‘Wish there was more of you to love!’

You’re smart, and you know that the film is based on a TV show titled Fall Guy (1981-1986) with Lee Majors playing Colt Seavers. It’s great fun to see Lee Majors appear briefly on the screen in the end. The awesome part of the film is that it gives credit and even shows behind the scenes footage of stunt doubles for Ryan Gosling and gives them credit too. It’s a fun film that will make you want to go find a beach to sip spicy margarita and spend time with someone who will answer your question, ‘Can you get enough of me?’

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication. She can be reached on Twitter at @manishalakhe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

