The first credit card: What young adults (and parents) should know

While a debit card has its advantages, there are certain things it can’t offer that a credit card can. Namely, credit cards allow users to establish a credit history and increase their credit score, which can be critical for purchasing big-ticket items later on in life such as a house or car, or even for starting a business. Having little to no credit can hinder young adults’ ability to get loans, or get optimal rates, resulting in them having to pay more in interest than they otherwise would.