Home >Money >Personal Finance >The first step to investment is to determine your surplus income

The first step to investment is to determine your surplus income

Premium
Istockphoto 
2 min read . 01:07 AM IST Surya Bhatia

It is good to start understanding about investments and be ready for it when the time comes to start implementing the same

I am a 31-year-old IT professional earning 85,000 a month; my wife, 30, earns 72,000 a month. We have paid off our housing loan of 40 lakh and stay in the urban part of Chennai. Currently I’m investing 1.5 lakh a year in Public Provident Fund (PPF), 6,500 a month in National Pension System (NPS) and have taken term insurance of 1.8 crore with annual premium of 78,000 a year. Now, we are thinking about investing for a retirement corpus. How do we do it?

—Jaiganesh

You are on the right track. Going forward, when both of you have additional responsibilities, you may consider having a term insurance for your spouse as well. Besides, you should also have a health insurance policy.

For investments, the first step is to determine the surplus income. With the housing loan paid off, you should be able to save a reasonable amount. This surplus can be invested for the long term. You can do SIP (systematic investment plan) in equity mutual funds where you can have an asset allocation spread between large-cap, flexi-cap and mid-cap as well as hybrid balanced funds.

These investments are to be held for the long term and you need to check your risk tolerance level to ensure that you can manage the volatility of an equity asset class.

You also need to create a contingency corpus to ensure that you don’t dip into the retirement corpus in case there is requirement of funds. This also can be built by starting an SIP in debt mutual funds or even bank recurring deposits.

 

I am a first-year college student and am mildly scared of the number of avenues one can invest in. Although I do not earn anything now, I would like to know what I could begin with as a do-ityourself investor that is safe yet wholesome enough to build a small corpus until I begin earning.

—Sarthak Chugh

 

It is good to start understanding about investments and be ready for it when the time comes to start implementing the same. You can kick-start the process by reading more about various asset classes and understanding which asset class fits which financial goal. This will also make you think of financial goals you may have and, of course, the goals will change over your life journey and will lead to a shift in financial strategy, which will further have an impact on your asset classes when it comes to investments.

In addition, your risk tolerance level will also play an important role in determining your asset classes.

Surya Bhatia is managing partner of Asset Managers.

