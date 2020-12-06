The formula behind doubling your money

To simply say, take the number 72 and divide it with the rate of return of the investment product. The number at which you will arrive is the number of years in which your money will double. For example, let’s suppose you have invested ₹1 lakh in a product that provides you a rate of return of 9% p.a.. Now, if you divide the number 72 by 9, you arrive at 8. That means, your ₹1 lakh will become ₹2 lakh in 8 years.