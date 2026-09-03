In January, gold was beyond reach. Central banks were buying, investors anticipated US Federal Reserve rate cuts, and the metal briefly touched $5,600 an ounce. Then came the reversal.
The gold trade is dead. Long live gold.
SummaryRecord US borrowing, weaker Treasury demand and rising fiscal pressures could eventually force policymakers to tolerate inflation and negative real rates—conditions that favour gold.
In January, gold was beyond reach. Central banks were buying, investors anticipated US Federal Reserve rate cuts, and the metal briefly touched $5,600 an ounce. Then came the reversal.
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