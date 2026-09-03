The gold trade is dead. Long live gold.

The problem is not only the quantity of US debt but the disappearance of traditional, price-insensitive buyers. Foreign private purchases of Treasuries have fallen sharply, foreign official institutions have been selling, and the Fed has already reduced its holdings through quantitative tightening. China’s holdings are at their lowest since 2008, while Japan has also reduced its exposure. America can still find buyers—but increasingly only by offering higher yields, shortening maturities or relying more heavily on domestic balance sheets.