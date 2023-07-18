Showtime! Will it be costlier cinemas or cheaper OTTs?1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Christopher Nolan's film Oppenheimer is releasing in theaters this week. However, the rising ticket prices in major cities like Delhi and Mumbai are making many moviegoers consider streaming options instead. The cost of watching a movie in theaters, including travel and food expenses, can easily reach ?1,000 per person or ?4,000 for a family of four. In comparison, OTT platforms like Amazon Prime and Disney-Hotstar offer annual subscriptions for just ?1,499, making them a more affordable choice for film enthusiasts. However, some cinephiles still prefer the theater experience and are willing to pay the higher prices.
Cristopher Nolan’s much-awaited film Oppenheimer is slated to hit the silver screens this Friday, 21 July. That begs the question, where would you like to watch it? The PVR Director’s Cut in Delhi-NCR charges ₹2,000 for the Saturday evening show. Mind you, that’s the price for a single ticket. At INOX: Insignia located in Mumbai’s Atria Mall, it costs ₹2,100. Most other PVR, INOX theatres in both these metros have priced their tickets at ₹400-500.
