Showtime! Will it be costlier cinemas or cheaper OTTs?

Jajani says that his movie outings are less frequent now and he relies more on OTT subscriptions. “I watched about 110 movies in 2022 and 10 of these were in the theatres," he says. Jajani, who spends ₹10,000-12,000 a year on movie outings, has subscribed to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney-Hotstar. He even tried Sony Liv for a while bud did not like its interface. What he likes about OTTs is the variety of content and access to classics from the 50s and 60s. Moreover, some movies deserve to be watched twice, thrice or even more number of times. “I’ll be watching Oppenheimer in a theatre, but I know I’ll watch it over and over once it is made available on OTT ," he says.