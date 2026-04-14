Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled nearly ₹1.8 trillion out of Indian equities in FY26 — the largest outflow in 34 years.
The great FPI exit: Why this may be a long-term opportunity
SummaryForeign investors have pulled ₹1.8 trillion from Indian equities in FY26 — a 34-year record. But history suggests such sentiment-driven sell-offs may offer long-term investors rare entry points.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled nearly ₹1.8 trillion out of Indian equities in FY26 — the largest outflow in 34 years.
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