The great FPI exit: Why this may be a long-term opportunity

Siddharth Mehta
3 min read14 Apr 2026, 10:24 AM IST
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Foreign portfolio investors have withdrawn nearly ₹1.8 trillion from Indian equities in FY26, marking the largest outflow in 34 years.(Pixabay)
Summary
Foreign investors have pulled 1.8 trillion from Indian equities in FY26 — a 34-year record. But history suggests such sentiment-driven sell-offs may offer long-term investors rare entry points.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled nearly 1.8 trillion out of Indian equities in FY26 — the largest outflow in 34 years.

At first glance, that headline sounds alarming. But for long-term investors, it may signal opportunity rather than danger. History suggests such phases have often been among the better entry signals India has offered in the past decade.

Markets are moved by two forces: fundamentals and sentiment.

In bull cycles, the two reinforce each other. In corrections, they diverge — and it is precisely in that divergence that patient capital finds its edge.

What India is witnessing today is not a fundamentals crisis. It is a sentiment crisis, imposed on a structurally sound economy by a cascade of external shocks: US tariff uncertainty, a weakening rupee, elevated global yields and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Each of these factors is real. None of them is likely permanent.

Also Read | FPI derivatives bets to drive markets after US-Iran talks stall

Anatomy of the sell-off

The current phase of foreign selling reflects global portfolio repositioning rather than a structural reassessment of India.

Interest rates in developed markets have risen sharply over the past two years. With US and European bonds offering 4–5% returns in dollar terms, global investors have become more selective about capital allocation.

At the same time, a significant portion of global liquidity has flowed into US technology and artificial intelligence companies. Their strong performance has drawn capital toward US markets and away from emerging markets.

In such periods, even fundamentally strong markets like India experience outflows as funds rebalance exposure.

Currency movements and earnings expectations have added to the pressure. The rupee has weakened over the past year, reducing returns for dollar-based investors. Corporate earnings growth has moderated from the sharp rebound seen after the pandemic.

For global investors, this has meant trimming exposure to emerging markets. That is very different from a structural exit from India.

There is also an uncomfortable truth about markets: institutional money often exits at precisely the wrong time.

FPIs sold heavily during the 2008–09 financial crisis. They sold aggressively during the covid crash of March 2020. And they are selling now.

Also Read | Sebi’s FPI netting move raises operational concerns for custodians

Four of the five worst years for FPI flows have occurred since 2021 — a period in which India’s underlying economy has arguably never been stronger.

While FPIs have been selling, domestic investors have been steadily buying.

Over 8.3 trillion in domestic institutional inflows came into markets in FY26 through mutual fund SIPs, insurance flows and direct purchases — comfortably absorbing the foreign exodus.

This is the new architecture of Indian equities.

Unlike 2008, when there was no meaningful domestic counterweight and FPI selling was destabilizing, today’s foreign outflows create volatility — not existential risk.

The correction is arguably healthy. It flushes out short-term capital and reprices assets to levels where long-term returns become more achievable.

What should investors do?

In every correction, the personal question surfaces:

Should I stop investing? Should I wait for clarity? History suggests discipline matters more than timing.

Keep SIPs running: Rupee-cost averaging — buying more units when prices are lower — remains one of the most powerful tools in volatile markets. Pausing a SIP during a correction is the financial equivalent of skipping the gym when you feel out of shape.

Deploy idle cash gradually: There is no guarantee that markets have seen the absolute bottom. But staggered investments over the coming months appear sensible at current valuations.

Tilt toward quality: In uncertain environments, companies with strong balance sheets, pricing power and dependable earnings tend to outperform. This is not the phase for speculative small-caps or highly leveraged businesses.

Ignore the noise: Crude oil prices, the dollar’s trajectory and geopolitical flare-ups will continue to generate headlines. None of these alters India’s structural growth story over the next decade.

Valuations, which were stretched at 22–24 times earnings eighteen months ago, have corrected to around 19 times — closer to historical averages and global peers.

While not deeply cheap, the risk-reward equation is meaningfully better than it was a year ago. Analysts at JM Financial suggest 17–18 times earnings could mark a more compelling re-entry zone.

Also Read | FPI outflows cross ₹1 lakh crore in 2026 so far amid US-Iran war jitters

India remains one of the few large economies with a credible path to sustained 6–7% real GDP growth over the next decade.

Corporate earnings are underpinned by structural drivers: rising household incomes, financialization of savings, a manufacturing renaissance and a government with demonstrated capital allocation capacity.

None of these pillars has been impaired by FPI selling. Investors who entered meaningfully in 2013, in 2020, and during the brief corrections of 2022 were rewarded not because they perfectly timed the turn — but because they acted when others hesitated.

Siddharth Mehta, founder and chief investment officer, Bay Capital Advisors

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