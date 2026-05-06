Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing finance, but its most important impact may not be on stock exchanges or global asset managers. It may be on the bank account of a 25-year-old Indian professional.
The great money reset: how India’s Gen Z can turn paycheques into wealth in the age of AI
SummaryAI is reshaping how young Indians budget, save and invest. But while tools are powerful, discipline—not algorithms—will decide whether Gen Z builds lasting wealth or just spends smarter.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing finance, but its most important impact may not be on stock exchanges or global asset managers. It may be on the bank account of a 25-year-old Indian professional.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More