The guide to picking the health insurance you need4 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2022, 11:05 PM IST
- Experts say it is better to opt for a comprehensive, multi-year health policy without a co-payment clause
Hospitals don’t always evoke nice images: Think of sickness, diagnostics, physiotherapy and surgeries. Add to this the huge medical costs of such treatments, and hospitalization turns into a dreary world. That’s the reason why most people take a health insurance policy—It provides them financial support and helps them meet the exorbitant expenses associated with a planned course of treatment or an unplanned medical emergency.