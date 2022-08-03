The guide to picking the health insurance you need

Room rent clause: Certain expenses are unavoidable if you are hospitalized and these include the fees paid to surgeons, consultant doctors, medical bills and charges for the operation theatre, etc. Most of these are taken care of fully by your health policy, The exception is the charges paid for the ward or room where you are admitted. Insurance policies set a limit on the charges that can be paid for this. If the insured person occupies a room that has a higher rent than what is mentioned in the insurance policy, it may result in deductions from the claim amount.