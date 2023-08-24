The hallmark of successful investing: patience, discipline and strategy3 min read 24 Aug 2023, 09:37 PM IST
Some investors make the mistake of making direct stock picks just based on the portfolio disclosures of their mutual funds, to mimic the fund manager.
Remember, successful investing requires patience, discipline, and a well-thought-out strategy that aligns with your financial goals and risk tolerance. Yet, several investors end up making mistakes that can easily be avoided. Such mistakes can cost dearly and disrupt one’s financial plan. Here are some of the common mistakes that investors end up making.